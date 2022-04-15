Advertisement

New sports team to storm the Music City August 2022


Brand new sports team comes to the Music City
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City(JOSH VAUGHN PHOTOGRAPHY | Nashville Stampede)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena celebrated Nashville’s newest professional sports team, Nashville Stampede, Thursday.

The Nashville Stampede is Nashville’s first-ever professional bull riding team, giving fans a new group of local athletes to root for.

The Nashville Stampede is an elite team of professional bull riders set to play five-on-five bull riding games against seven other teams from around the country. The team will be joining the landmark Professional Bull Riders Series and calling Bridgestone Area home.

At the press conference Thursday, Morris Communications Company Division president Tina Battock and several other team officials discussed the new dimension of cowboy culture sweeping through the Music City.

The Nashville Stampede will have its inaugural homestand on Aug. 19-21 later this year.

Brand new sports team comes to the Music City
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City(JOSH VAUGHN PHOTOGRAPHY | Nashville Stampede)
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City(JOSH VAUGHN PHOTOGRAPHY | Nashville Stampede)
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City
Brand new sports team comes to the Music City(JOSH VAUGHN PHOTOGRAPHY | Nashville Stampede)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State lawmakers are considering raising the city’s hotel tax to build the new Titans stadium.
Lawmakers to consider raising hotel tax for new Titans stadium
An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Titans announce plans for 2022 draft celebration at Nissan Stadium
News4’s Chris Harris was at Geodis Park this morning and is here to show us what it’s going to...
Nashville SC players get first look at GEODIS Park pitch
A former Tennessee Titans coaching candidate is joining a racial discrimination lawsuit against...
Titans head coach candidate claims 2016 interview was ‘sham’