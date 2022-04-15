New sports team to storm the Music City August 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena celebrated Nashville’s newest professional sports team, Nashville Stampede, Thursday.

The Nashville Stampede is Nashville’s first-ever professional bull riding team, giving fans a new group of local athletes to root for.

The Nashville Stampede is an elite team of professional bull riders set to play five-on-five bull riding games against seven other teams from around the country. The team will be joining the landmark Professional Bull Riders Series and calling Bridgestone Area home.

At the press conference Thursday, Morris Communications Company Division president Tina Battock and several other team officials discussed the new dimension of cowboy culture sweeping through the Music City.

The Nashville Stampede will have its inaugural homestand on Aug. 19-21 later this year.

Brand new sports team comes to the Music City (JOSH VAUGHN PHOTOGRAPHY | Nashville Stampede)

