Nashville’s 33rd Annual Pride Festival Line up announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The 33rd Annual Nashville Pride Festival presented by Bridgestone and Nissan announced the entertainment line-up for the Equality Main Stage by Amazon entertainment Thursday.
This year’s Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday, June 26th at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville with the Pride Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 8th Ave.
Performers for the Equality Main Stage include headliners WALK THE MOON, Tanya Tucker, Dave Audé, Michaela Jaé, Bully, Jamie Wyatt, VINCINT, Siena Liggins, and more, that are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.
The festival will feature over 225 vendors, food trucks, three stages of live entertainment with over 100 acts performing over two days, extensive kids and family area, youth area, art installations, and much more over two full days.
Here is the current lineup for the stages during the Pride Festival:
Equality Stage sponsored by Amazon:
WALK THE MOON / Tanya Tucker
Michaela Jaé / VINCINT / Bully / Dave Audé
Jaime Wyatt / Daisha McBride / Jackie Faye / Siena Liggins
Bantug / Gina Venier / The Kentucky Gentlemen / Mike Maimone
Nashville Drag EXTRAvaganza ft:
Britney Banks / Vidalia Anne Gentry / Cya Inhale / Justine Van De Blair
Arsyn / Cordelia Facade / Shelby La Banks / Vivica Steele
Venus Anne Serena / Jaidynn Dior Fierce / Sapphire Milan
FemNasty777 / Trey Alize / Cairo / Trinity Monroe / Dakota St James
Ariana La More / Audrina Taylor / Nece Sexton / Mya Champbell
Stonewall Stage:
Taniah Dubois Dickerson / Ken Dartanyan / Monte St. James / Alicia Kelly / Venus Knight / Bianca Nicole
Eddie Broadway / Jordan Allen / Trey Alize / Lil Eazy / Perka Sixx / Tova Ura Vitch / Veronika Electronika
Queen Collective / Syria Synclaire / Landon B Dickerson / Vintage Alexander Ol’Skool
Vision UniqueOl’Skool / Salem LaStrange / Rosta Boi / Bianca Santanna Knight / Seymour Chilton Heavenly Paris Starr Tyre / Q-Tip
Rainbow Stage sponsored by Mars Petcare, curated by RNBW Collective:
Janna Jamison / Ahli / Sarah Cait / Emily Kate Stevens / Jessica Rose / Evan James Smith / Gia Woods
Sonia Leigh / Indica Girlz / Jett Holden / Harper Grae / Shelly Fairchild / Angie K / Lexy Dunn / Tony B
Brody Ray / Emily Davis / Carmen Dianne / Spencer Jordan / John Chandler / Kimmie Devereux
Rosemary Joaquin/ Coleman X / Charlie Brennan / Jules Paymer / Kate Yeager
GA and VIP tickets are on sale now here as well as more information regarding the event.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.