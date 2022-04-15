Nashville’s 33rd Annual Pride Festival Line up announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The 33rd Annual Nashville Pride Festival presented by Bridgestone and Nissan announced the entertainment line-up for the Equality Main Stage by Amazon entertainment Thursday.

This year’s Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday, June 26th at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville with the Pride Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 8th Ave.

Performers for the Equality Main Stage include headliners WALK THE MOON, Tanya Tucker, Dave Audé, Michaela Jaé, Bully, Jamie Wyatt, VINCINT, Siena Liggins, and more, that are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

The festival will feature over 225 vendors, food trucks, three stages of live entertainment with over 100 acts performing over two days, extensive kids and family area, youth area, art installations, and much more over two full days.

Here is the current lineup for the stages during the Pride Festival:

Equality Stage sponsored by Amazon:

WALK THE MOON / Tanya Tucker

Michaela Jaé / VINCINT / Bully / Dave Audé

Jaime Wyatt / Daisha McBride / Jackie Faye / Siena Liggins

Bantug / Gina Venier / The Kentucky Gentlemen / Mike Maimone

Nashville Drag EXTRAvaganza ft:

Britney Banks / Vidalia Anne Gentry / Cya Inhale / Justine Van De Blair

Arsyn / Cordelia Facade / Shelby La Banks / Vivica Steele

Venus Anne Serena / Jaidynn Dior Fierce / Sapphire Milan

FemNasty777 / Trey Alize / Cairo / Trinity Monroe / Dakota St James

Ariana La More / Audrina Taylor / Nece Sexton / Mya Champbell

Stonewall Stage:

Taniah Dubois Dickerson / Ken Dartanyan / Monte St. James / Alicia Kelly / Venus Knight / Bianca Nicole

Eddie Broadway / Jordan Allen / Trey Alize / Lil Eazy / Perka Sixx / Tova Ura Vitch / Veronika Electronika

Queen Collective / Syria Synclaire / Landon B Dickerson / Vintage Alexander Ol’Skool

Vision UniqueOl’Skool / Salem LaStrange / Rosta Boi / Bianca Santanna Knight / Seymour Chilton Heavenly Paris Starr Tyre / Q-Tip

Rainbow Stage sponsored by Mars Petcare, curated by RNBW Collective:

Janna Jamison / Ahli / Sarah Cait / Emily Kate Stevens / Jessica Rose / Evan James Smith / Gia Woods

Sonia Leigh / Indica Girlz / Jett Holden / Harper Grae / Shelly Fairchild / Angie K / Lexy Dunn / Tony B

Brody Ray / Emily Davis / Carmen Dianne / Spencer Jordan / John Chandler / Kimmie Devereux

Rosemary Joaquin/ Coleman X / Charlie Brennan / Jules Paymer / Kate Yeager

GA and VIP tickets are on sale now here as well as more information regarding the event.

