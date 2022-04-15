Nashville Zoo’s Night Vision exhibit set to open Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo gave News4 a sneak peek of their newest exhibit to open to the public Friday.

The Nashville Zoo hosts their immersive walk-through celebration of art and nature with their newest exhibit, Night Visions.

The exhibit is a state-of-the-art projection mapping psychedelic event accompanied by music. Creative Director Ricardo Rivera told News4 it was the first time his team had created a show such as this one inside a zoo.

“Well, we’re in a zoo with weird sounds; it was really exciting,” Rivera said. “When I was here looking at the exhibit, all I could hear were the monkeys, which had this crazy vocalization that we then used in the music in the show.”

For ticket information and dates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.