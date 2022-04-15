Nashville churchgoers celebrate Easter weekend restriction free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville churchgoers celebrated Holy Weekend free of COVID restrictions for the first time in two years.

On Good Friday, the doors were back open at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, and parishioners filled the pews.

“This is a very different experience now without as many restrictions, people coming in greater numbers,” Father Eric Fowlkes said. “And really with so much joy and thankfulness to be home for the church for Easter.”

Parishioners of the Cathedral of the Incarnation flooded in for Good Friday services. It was the most normal Holy Weekend circumstances the church has seen in years.

“I think it’s going to feel incredible,” parishioner Julianne Staley said.

“It feels great,” Sheila Hughes echoed. “I can sing again. I can breathe again.”

While churchgoers have remained committed from afar, they said there is no comparison to being inside a house of worship.

“It was very isolating,” Emily Elchos explained. “Community is one of the biggest influences in my faith life.”

As parishioners embarked on the holiest weekend of the year, they said it felt like a homecoming of sorts.

“To see the packed pews, the church just kind of comes back to life,” Bill Staley said.

“It’s a wonderful event to bring the family back home,” Fr. Folkes said.

