MNPD to assist West End Synagogue for a 28th year during Passover


Both leaders celebrate the plans for the Passover celebration
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake met with Rabbi Joshua Kullock Friday to plan for the celebration of the Passover Holiday.

MNPD officials said they are proud to assist the congregation of the West End Synagogue for the 28th year as the Passover holiday nears.

Chief Drake formally assumed ownership of the congregation’s bread and leavened products known as “chametz” during his meeting with Rabbi Kullock.

Jewish families are prohibited from owning such during the Holiday and in many instances place canned or packaged leavened foods in a closet or cupboard that will stay closed for the duration of Passover’s eight days.

A Rabbi is given the power of attorney to transfer ownership of these products to a non-Jew until Passover has ended, hence the decision to pass them on to Chief Drake.

The West End Synagogue also made a large donation to a local charity in appreciation for the MNPD’s annual tradition of ensuring the smoot

