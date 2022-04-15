Advertisement

Metro Police release pics of those involved in ‘shootout’ at convenience store


Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at...
Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.(Metro Police)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Detectives continue to investigate a shooting at the Z-Mart in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike just after midnight.

Police said a masked person exited the Z-Mart after a “confrontation.” Police believe a man wearing a “Smashville” shirt shot at the masked man. Investigators believe that bullets hit neither person; however, there was property damage.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to...
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.(Metro Police)

Police said the masked man fled on Dickerson Pike in the Toyota and “Smashville” shirt subject. Another man fled in another vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to...
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.(Metro Police)

Police said investigators are looking to talk to all three men about the “shootout.” Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to...
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.(Metro Police)
Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at...
Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.(Metro Police)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Justin Wright is accused of stealing paintings from National Museum of African American Music.
Metro Police: Man stole paintings from National Museum of African American Music
We have the latest deadly shooting and fatal crash in East Nashville. Plus, Dan says sunshine...
Friday Afternoon News Update from News 4
House fire in Franklin
House fire in Franklin leaves family of five without a home
Senator Brenda Gilmore, age 70.
Senator Brenda Gilmore to retire after this year