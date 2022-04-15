Metro Police release pics of those involved in ‘shootout’ at convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Detectives continue to investigate a shooting at the Z-Mart in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike just after midnight.

Police said a masked person exited the Z-Mart after a “confrontation.” Police believe a man wearing a “Smashville” shirt shot at the masked man. Investigators believe that bullets hit neither person; however, there was property damage.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in a “shootout” at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. (Metro Police)

Police said the masked man fled on Dickerson Pike in the Toyota and “Smashville” shirt subject. Another man fled in another vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Police said investigators are looking to talk to all three men about the “shootout.” Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

