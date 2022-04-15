Metro Police: Man stole paintings from National Museum of African American Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for stealing paintings heading to the National Museum of African American Music.

According to an arrest affidavit, two paintings worth $5,000 each, were sent to the museum at 510 Broadway on Jan. 21. They were going to be displayed at the National Museum of African American Music.

However, on Jan. 25, a museum employee went into the mailroom but could not locate the paintings.

On Jan. 25, the director of security for Fifth and Broadway spotted on camera two people, one who was later identified as 40-year-old Justin Wright, stealing paintings.

NMAAM Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications Brennen Boose said the two men caught on surveillance footage were “contracted to work for Brookfield Properties, not associated with the Museum.”

NMAAM did they did not have any further comment regarding this incident.

