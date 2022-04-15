Advertisement

Metro Police look for fugitive Friday


Robert Anthony Scales is wanted for stealing more than $112,000 in merchandise from home...
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives began looking for a fugitive on Friday.

According to MNPD, police are looking for Robert Anthony Scales, 56, who is wanted on two counts of aggravated robbery and eight counts of theft that accuse him of stealing more than $112k worth of merchandise from Nashville Lowes and Home Depot stores.

The most common item Scales has taken, according to police, is spooled copper wire. He allegedly uses a cart to take the wire from the stores, bypassing the registers. In addition, he has shown a gun to loss prevention personnel who try to stop him in the parking lot twice.

Anyone with information on Scales’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

