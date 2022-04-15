Man arrested for multiple vehicle thefts after harassing woman at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man involved in yet, another, student harassment on Vanderbilt’s campus.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman told police a man called her over to his car at Vanderbilt Place and 24th Ave South and asked her where the cafeteria was located. The woman said when she got to the side of the car, she realized the man was not wearing any pants.

Detectives were able to pull the vehicle’s license plate information from cameras in the area and learned the car was stolen from a rental company at Nashville International Airport (BNA), the affidavit states.

BNA police found the same man had stolen seven cars from the airport’s rental lots, dating back to 2019 and as recently as March 2022. His method is to drive closely behind another rental car to get through the gate before it closes.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Marcquez James as the culprit after spotting him on airport surveillance cameras, grabbing an Uber ride. His contact information was acquired from the rideshare company, according to the affidavit.

At one point, one of the stolen vehicles was spotted at a baseball field in Hendersonville. Officers learned James was scheduled to umpire a game that day and he was the only umpire to not show up that day. HPD issued an arrest warrant for him that day, the affidavit states.

Metro Police arrested James outside of an apartment complex on Litton Avenue after a brief foot chase. He faces seven felony counts of vehicle theft, one charge for unauthorized use of a vehicle, trespassing and evading arrest.

