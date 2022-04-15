Local organizations to donate over 500 Easter baskets to local kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local organization said they plan to donate over 500 Easter baskets to kids in the community on Saturday.

The organization Stronger Than My Father has put together Easter eggs and other goodies for tomorrow’s Easter event. And don’t worry, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

Stronger Than My Father Founder Marcus Meneesse said it is just another way of making kids smile this Easter holiday.

“Knowing that there is a program in the city community that wants to help families and put smiles on kids’ faces this easter. There’s nothing like getting an Easter basket as a kid,” said Meneese.

Meneese added that besides free hot dogs and Easter eggs, Destiny Adoption Services would also be there to give away free diapers to those in need.

Saturday, the free community event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Smith Spring Church of Christ in Nashville.

