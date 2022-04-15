Large fire at local car dealership in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials told News4 a large fire has begun at a local motor dealership.

Located on the Davidson-Sumner County line, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire where heavy smoke and flames began showing on a commercial structure.

Goodlettsville Fire and NFD crews are working to extinguish the fire at 2416 Gallatin Pike N and said no injuries have been reported at this time.

