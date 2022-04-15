Advertisement

Individual in critical condition after being shot inside home


Breaking news Thursday evening in Nashville
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An individual was transported after a shooting took place in Nashville.

Metro police told News4 that a man was shot inside his home located at 885 Granada Ave Thursday evening after letting the suspect into the house.

The victim received serious injuries and was transported to Skyline Hospital.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we receive more information.

