House fire in Franklin leaves family of five without a home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department responded to house fire in Westhaven early Friday morning.

According Franklin Fire, crews were dispatched to a 4,000-square foot home on Stonewater Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. When crews arrived, they were met with flames coming from the extended garage and were quickly spreading to a connected room and attic.

The house belongs to a family of five, who managed to evacuate unharmed, along with their two dogs and guinea pig. The family cat is unaccounted for but is believed to be in the neighborhood, somewhere.

The cause has not been determined but the Fire Marshal believes it started in the garage where a golf cart was parked.

The home sustained significant damage from the fire.

