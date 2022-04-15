First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and clouds followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight

After a lovely Thursday across the Mid-State, we have a nice Friday on tap for us as well.

We will start off the day chilly with plenty of sunshine before more clouds mix back in through the afternoon. It will stay dry today with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. As we head into tonight, we’re expecting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to rumble through the Mid-State.

One or two of those storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds being the main concern. There is an isolated severe threat in parts of west Middle Tennessee, but we are not expecting any widespread severe weather.

Some of that rain will stick around into the early stages of our Saturday morning, and while I can’t totally rule out an afternoon shower, most if not all of us will stay dry through the rest of the day. Saturday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s.

We will keep an eye out for a passing shower or rumble of thunder going into Easter Sunday, but it’s nothing to totally wash out the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. More showers and even a stray thunderstorm will move in overnight Sunday and into early Monday.

We will dry out Monday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

A few more clouds mix in on Wednesday, but we see a BIG warm-up with temperatures stretching into the upper 70s.

Our next round of showers will try and move in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

