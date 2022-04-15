Advertisement

Fiery crash leaves one person dead in South Nashville

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash in South Nashville on Friday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling south on Nolensville Pike around 1:30 a.m. when the driver lost control. The car went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire near Autumn Oaks Drive.

Nashville Fire responded to the scene and put the flames, revealing the body inside. Police said the likely cause of the crash was excessive speed.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

