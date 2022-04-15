Big Weekend For Longtime Predators Broadcaster Terry Crisp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators plan to honor a legendary family member this weekend.

The Nashville Predators will honor their legendary broadcaster Terry Crisp, retiring at the end of the season after 24 years with the team.

For Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Crisp will re-join his long-time partner Pete Weber on the radio call. The team will also air a 30-minute Frozen Moments with Terry Crisp program at 10:30 a.m. ahead of the 11:30 a.m. puck drop.

Then on Sunday, Crisp will participate in a ceremonial puck drop at Bridgestone Arena, and he’ll be honored during the first intermission.

Crisp will also join Weber one final time on the call of the tv broadcast of the game.

In the early days of the franchise, Crisp played an instrumental role in helping indoctrinate the NHL and the Predators into the fabric of Nashville.

“I just thought it was wonderful growing up together. I was getting to know a family; the family was getting to know me. Because we were a family, Pete Weber and I had, fun is the best word you can throw out there. And if you can say in your job after 23 years you’ve had nothing but fun, doing it with the people you’ve done it with... that’s pretty good,” says Crisp.

Crisp served as an in-game analyst alongside former TV play-by-play announcer Pete Weber for his first 16 seasons in Nashville.

Crisp has been an analyst alongside host Lyndsay Rowley on Predators LIVE, Bally Sports South’s flagship pre-and postgame show for the last eight seasons.

