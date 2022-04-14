Advertisement

Two reports of structural damage have in Maury County


Photo of storm in Columbia, Tennessee.
Photo of storm in Columbia, Tennessee.(Tim Earls)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -There have been two reports of structural damage in Columbia in Maury County.

According to Maury County officials, there has been a report of a structure collapse of a tree into a home at 905 Camellia Drive.

Two blocks to the west, there was also a report of damage at the Oak View Apartments on Oxford Village Circle.

News4 is sending crews to the scene. This story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

