Tree crews expect to clean up Brentwood storm damage into the weekend

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood was one of the hardest-hit areas during Wednesday night’s storm. Thursday morning, almost 300 NES customers in a Brentwood neighborhood were out of power.

Power lines on Franklin Road contributed to the power outage Thursday. At least three power poles had to replace the old poles. Unfortunately, on Thursday, residents woke up without more than just power. Many also noticed that their backyards looked a lot different.

The shards of wood and piles of needles are all Gunnar Tiedt sees now, but not Wednesday night.

“Made a lot of noises, but I didn’t know the trees had come down until this morning when I got up,” Tiedt said.

What was a pungent pine is now woodchips in a chopper. It’s a job Tiedt had done before.

“I’ve been using Lain’s Tree Service for years,” Tiedt points out. “And he happened to come by this morning, and I said, ‘Hey, I need you!’ and here he is.”

Lain’s Tree Service owner Jeff Drossett said Wednesday night’s storms tore down many pine trees in Brentwood alone.

“We probably got three or four that we’ll be working on,” Drossett said. “Whether we’ll get done with them or not is a different story.”

He says he and his sons will be out in Brentwood Friday and into the weekend.

ES crews are still repairing power lines. For a full outage map, click here.

