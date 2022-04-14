Storms, wind topple Nashville church’s steeple

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville church is now dealing with a big repair after Wednesday night’s severe storms knocked down its steeple.

Damaging straight-line winds topped the steeple at Tusculum Church of Christ as members of the congregation hunkered down in an interior room.

“The wind started kicking up and the doors at one side of the building just blew wide open and they’re fairly heavy, so we knew the winds were pretty serious,” preaching minister Mark Adams said.

The church, which is on Nolensville Pike, is now looking into how they will get the steeple back atop the church.

Autoplay Caption

The storms reminded Adams of how powerful nature’s elements can be.

“The forces of nature [are] still very much at work in the world,” Adams said. “We have to show a lot of respect for nature and for the one who created it.”

Adams is grateful nobody was hurt in the storm and no cars in the parking lot were damaged.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.