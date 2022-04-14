Storm causes damage across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the storm moves out of Middle Tennesse, many crews get to work fixing the damage it left behind Wednesday evening.

Williamson County

- Drivers are being warned to avoid the 4300 block of Old Hillsboro Road after reports of downed power lines are in the downtown area of Leiper’s Fork.

- Brentwood reported 11 locations with trees and power lines down. At 306 Appomattox there are currently wires on a house and a tree on a house at 5405 Mcgavock.

Rutherford County

- Tank St is closed from Sam Davis to Lowry after Smyrna PD reported downed power lines and trees

- Murfreesboro reported power lines down on NW Broad near Treemont as well as a tree that has fallen on a house on East Vine Street.

A tree has fallen on a Murfreesboro house (MFD)

Maury County

- In Columbia, a tree collapsed onto a home located at 905 Camellia Drive causing the structure to collapse. There was also damage reported at the Oak View Apartments on Oxford Village Circle that crews attended to this evening as well.

Perry County

- The restaurant is known as Smokin Willy’s experienced heavy damage. Luckily, the restaurant is no longer in business as of April 1st.

Robertson County

- Smokey Barn News said around the county trees were found down. a home located in the 2600 Block of Osborn Road in Greenbrier sustained some damage along with a vehicle.

