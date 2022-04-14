Sales cause vinyl record business in Nashville to expand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business that makes vinyl records is expanding its operations and hiring more people.

Technology demands progress and a sense of moving forward in most industries. But in Nashville, music’s growth keeps looking to the past.

Polyvinyl chloride never looked so good, the critical ingredient to vinyl records, and it’s oh so hot record sales.

“Vinyl’s a hot commodity right now,” Jeri-Ann Mills, VP Client Services & Front End Operations at United Record Pressing, LLC., said. “Everything’s come full circle; where did we start with vinyl. And now we are back with vinyl.”

At United Record Pressing in Nashville, they turned out 40,000 vinyl records a day and 40 Million sales last year. The sound and the cool colors make them so wantable.

“Vinyls cool, it’s romantic, the technology is right at your fingertips,” Mills said. “Nothing better than dropping that needle.

Forty vinyl presses filled the room at the United Record Pressing. However, they are getting 48 new presses to meet the demand.

They’ve got the machines, but they need more than 50 employees right now, 200 when they expand.

All to turn what looks like a cake into a vinyl pancake. The industry, once just chic, keeps growing, now outselling CDs. Vinyl has gone Viral.

