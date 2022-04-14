Ryman CEO said company’s sale will increase demand for all things Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry – two Nashville venues becoming known around the world, thanks to the TV show “Nashville,” and our city’s growing reputation as the epicenter of music.

News4 sat down with Colin Reed, the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, which owns the Ryman, Opry, Opryland Hotels and the Circle Network.

Reed said during the COVID-19 pandemic people in 120 countries watched the Opry Live.

Last week, Ryman Hospitality Properties announced it sold a 30% share of the company to Atairos and Comcast – NBC Universal to help bring the country music lifestyle to the country music lovers around the globe.

He said it will further increase demand for all things Nashville, which means the city can expect what he calls “growing pains.”

“How do we deal with the issue of homelessness because that can impact tourism. How do we deal with policing?” Reed said. “When you grow, there are always things that happen that aren’t quite what you want to have happen. It’s just part of a growing community. I’d rather have a growing community and do these things than a community that’s atrophied.”

Reed said the need for affordable housing and improving education are other issues he’s taken a personal interest in working to help solve.

He said he’s in regular conversation with Nashville business leaders with the hopes of making change.

