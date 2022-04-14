Advertisement

Police said shooting victim to face charges in Hermitage home invasion


Carlos Clark will face charges in connection to a home invasion in Hermitage on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the man shot during a home invasion in Hermitage on Tuesday morning will face charges upon his release from the hospital.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Carlos Clark, 50. He is accused of breaking into the victim’s apartment through a window. The victim woke up to the sound of glass breaking and when he saw the intruder, he shot him.

Clark was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of what police said were critical injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office has determined the victim was acting in self-defense and is not expected to face charges for the shooting. Clark has charges pending upon his release from the hospital.

