Pedestrians urge for signalized crosswalk, traffic light for a busy hermitage intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Drivers and pedestrians are at risk near a busy hermitage intersection, according to a neighbor who wants to see Metro add a traffic light and crosswalk.

“We are wanting the crosswalk as soon as possible,” said Darlene Carruthers-Shelton, who lives nearby.

Shelton says trying to get across four lanes of traffic to get to the Tristar Summit Medical area is nearly impossible. She’s pushing for a traffic light and crosswalk along Old Hickory Boulevard to help drivers and pedestrians near Hermitage Flats apartments.

“It’s not safe for especially people with disabilities. They’re on walkers or on canes and when you walk slowly, and you think the car is way up there and you think you have enough time to cross, and then it gets closer,” said Shelton.

Shelton has also witnessed drivers too struggle with getting out onto the main stretch of the road without the threat of a collision.

“Then cars coming out onto Old Hickory Blvd are going to the left or turning into the Flats is very dangerous. There have been many wrecks here.

She’s made her councilwoman aware of the dangers. News 4 talked with Erin Evans who represents District 12. Evans sent News 4 a statement saying as of two weeks ago the request went back to NDOT’s Engineering Team for further consideration. Evan says this area is considered “highly vulnerable” in NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan and she hopes Metro will escalate this review.

“They’re working on it, but we just want them to know that this accident happened this morning. So we want them to really get on it, to take action to keep our community safe that’s what it’s about,” said Shelton.

Shelton started a petition, so far, she has gotten support from more than 30 people who live nearby and experience the same issue. She doesn’t want to see anyone get seriously injured or killed trying to get across the street, that’s why she’s pushing for change fast.

“Wrecks are happening, people are getting hit, and it needs to be made aware of and this needs to be a top priority,” said Shelton.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.