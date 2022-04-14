Nashville mayor invests $600K in mental health services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind investment of $600,000 in mental health services.

Coper was joined at a press conference by General Sessions Court Judge Melissa Blackburn, District Attorney Glenn Funk, Public Defender Martesha Johnson and members of the Task Force on Competency and Wellbeing, which was formed by Blackburn in September 2021 to make the historic commitment aimed at connecting individuals who commit non-violent, low level offenses with mental health resources.

“Today’s first-of-its-kind investment will be critical in getting people struggling with mental health conditions the services and aid they need, and will allow our law enforcement and criminal justice system to focus on keeping Nashville families safe and reducing crime across the city,” Cooper said in a news release. “Additionally, data analysis from the task force showed that 30% of the population studied were unhoused, so these new resources will help us connect individuals who are homeless with the help they need to be healthy and stay off the street. This frees up our court system to be more effective, and commend the Task Force on Competency and Wellbeing for their hard work and recommendations that led us to today.”

Blackburn also highlighted that this investment will ensure individuals who have mental health conditions and are arrested for non-violent, low level offenses get the critical services they need, with the aim of preventing future arrests on the same grounds.

“We know the difference between a mental health condition and a crime,” Blackburn said in a news release. “The Task Force reports help us to move forward in ensuring individuals presenting with mental health conditions are connected to the care that they need, while at the same time we continue to protect public safety.”

During Thursday’s announcement, the Task Force on Competency and Wellbeing released its recommendations and introduced a public health approach to establish access to care and pathways for stability in the community. This effort seeks to reduce and eliminate the rate at which these individuals are reincarcerated. Metro Public Health Department will support the effort through data analysis and reporting.

Cooper announced that his office was successful in securing specialized support from SAMHSA’s Gains Center to implement the recommendations. Under Cooper’s leadership, Nashville has also received specialized support from the Gains Center to prepare a blueprint for new response services that do not rely on law enforcement. Services are planned for early 2023.

Members of the Task Force on Competency and Wellbeing include:

General Sessions Court, Division 2 Mental Health and Veterans Court

Davidson County District Attorney General

Davidson County Public Defender

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

Office of Mayor John Cooper

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Nashville Police Department

Mayor’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Advisory Council

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Centerstone, Inc.

Mental Health Cooperative, Inc.

Park Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Forensic Evaluation Team

