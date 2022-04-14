Advertisement

Mount Juliet: Car crashes into pond


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet police worked to pull a car out of a pond Thursday.

Police told News4 that a car was sent spinning into a stormwater pond following a collision on Mount Juliet rd. A team of officers and firefighters went into the water after the driver was trapped in her car due to not knowing how to swim.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the car has been pulled out of the water.

