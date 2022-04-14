Mount Juliet: Car crashes into pond

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet police worked to pull a car out of a pond Thursday.

Police told News4 that a car was sent spinning into a stormwater pond following a collision on Mount Juliet rd. A team of officers and firefighters went into the water after the driver was trapped in her car due to not knowing how to swim.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the car has been pulled out of the water.

MJAlert: Injury Crash / Mt Juliet Rd just North of Old Lebanon Dirt Rd / A vehicle has crashed into a nearby pond. Northbound MJ Rd lanes are blocked. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 14, 2022

