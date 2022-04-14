Advertisement

Metro Police look to identify man’s body found in parking lot


Man's body found in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy’s Used Cars at 87 Lafayette Street on Jan....
Man's body found in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy’s Used Cars at 87 Lafayette Street on Jan. 2.(TBI)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives released a sketch of a man found dead in a used car sales parking lot earlier this year.

Detectives located a man’s body in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy’s Used Cars on Lafayette Street.

The Medical Examiner ruled the man’s death accidental. Authorities ruled the cause of death as heart disease and hypothermia.

A TBI sketch artist worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to draw the man, who is believed to be 45-60 years old. The man had short black/gray hair, a trimmed black and gray beard, and a mustache. On his left knee, police said his skin was “hyperpigmented.”

Police said they could not identify the man through his fingerprints. There was no identification on him at the time of his death. Likewise, the Nashville Rescue Mission personnel were unable to identify the man.

Anyone with any information should call South Precinct investigations at 615-862-7763.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police recovered 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 136 grams of meth, 413 Roxicodone pills, a...
Man out on bond for murder charge arrested on drug, weapon charges
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Colin Reed, CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman CEO said company’s sale will increase demand for all things Nashville