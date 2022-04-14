Metro Police look to identify man’s body found in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives released a sketch of a man found dead in a used car sales parking lot earlier this year.

Detectives located a man’s body in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy’s Used Cars on Lafayette Street.

The Medical Examiner ruled the man’s death accidental. Authorities ruled the cause of death as heart disease and hypothermia.

A TBI sketch artist worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to draw the man, who is believed to be 45-60 years old. The man had short black/gray hair, a trimmed black and gray beard, and a mustache. On his left knee, police said his skin was “hyperpigmented.”

Police said they could not identify the man through his fingerprints. There was no identification on him at the time of his death. Likewise, the Nashville Rescue Mission personnel were unable to identify the man.

Anyone with any information should call South Precinct investigations at 615-862-7763.

