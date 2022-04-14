Metro PD: Man attempts to steal ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who they said tried to steal an ATM in Hermitage.

The attempted ATM theft happened Wednesday morning at the Enbright Credit Union on Jackson Down Boulevard.

Police said the unidentified man’s actions caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

According to police, this man tried to maneuver the machine in a pickup truck using a rope and a dolly for more than an hour. He struggles for a while, just trying to figure out how to get it tied and onto the dolly.

He was unsuccessful with this whole attempt. But, police said his actions caused about $70,000 in damage to the ATM.

Investigators said they believe the suspect may be a lawn care worker. Police said he was driving a newer model gray GMC 1500 4-door pickup truck. There appears to be a decal on the lower-left corner of the rear glass of the truck.

Police are still looking for him on Thursday morning, and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said anyone calling in could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

