Metro officer arrests dealer with nearly 600 grams of Fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro officer took down a drug dealer with a criminal history on Wednesday morning after watching him make a sale at a gas station in Hermitage.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer observed a man leave the Hermitage Inn in a gold car and park at the Thornton’s gas station across street on Lebanon Pike. The man got into a different car, a blue Chevy Malibu, and stayed there for some time. After exiting that vehicle, the man left and the officer followed the Malibu.

After a brief tail, the officer pulled the Malibu over for speeding and came to a stop at the Piggly Wiggly on Robinson Road around 11 a.m. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Leroy Topp, who is a convicted felon out of Michigan for a 2006 murder and is out on bond for a 2019 first-degree murder charge.

The officer quickly noticed drug paraphernalia inside the car and conducted a search, producing over 400 pills of Roxicodone and a Crown Royal bag containing a white powder that weighed approximately 570 grams, confirmed to be Fentanyl. The officer also discovered 136 grams of methamphetamine, a P320 semi-automatic handgun with magazines, and $36,304 in cash, according to the affidavit.

The trunk of the vehicle revealed two semi-automatic rifles: an American tactical AR-15 and a Highpoint 9mm carbine.

Topp remains in custody and faces three felony drug possession charges and two felony gun possession charges, among others.

