Man out on bond for murder charge arrested on drug, weapon charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man out on bond for a 2019 murder faces additional drug and weapon charges after his arrested Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said Leroy Topp Jr., 34, were arrested following what appeared to be a drug transaction in a convenience store parking lot at 4145 Lebanon Pike.

Leroy Topp Jr. has been charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Roxicodone for resale, felon in possession of a weapon and gun possession during the commission of a felony by Metro Police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police, an undercover detective in the area saw a man get into the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Malibu at 11 a.m. and leave a short time later. The detective recognized the activity as being consistent with street-level narcotic sales. The detective followed the driver of the Malibu, identified as Topp, and stopped him for speeding on Robinson Road.

After searching Topp and the vehicle, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 136 grams of methamphetamine, 413 Roxicodone pills, a semi-automatic handgun, two rifles and $36,304 cash was found.

Topp is charged with possession of fentanyl, meth and Roxicodone for resale, felon in possession of a weapon and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, police said Topp was free on bond for the April 18, 2019, fatal shooting of Carlos Logan outside a gas station on Harding Place where they were involved in an altercation. He was scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Police said he was previously convicted of homicide-manslaughter and assault with intent to commit murder in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.