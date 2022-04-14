How Easter’s date is determined

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You may not realize just how much meteorology determines when Easter will be. It may sound strange, but the moon determines Easter’s date.

Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the first day of spring.

This year, the vernal equinox, better known as the first spring day, was March 20th. Unfortunately, we haven’t had a full moon since then yet.

Our next Paschal Moon, known as the first full moon of spring, falls this Saturday, April 16th. Therefore, Easter will be the Sunday after it. In this case, the very next day.

The earliest date Easter can fall is March 22nd, and the latest is April 25th.

