How car manufacturers keep you safe from potholes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says dozens of people die every year in crashes due to “pavement surface irregularities,” which include potholes.

Potholes can be a pain, but they can also be dangerous. Unfortunately, middle Tennessee drivers have faced several potholes over the past few months.

Call 4 Action Reporter Caresse Jackman looked at what car manufacturers are doing to keep you safe. Rebecca Stewart of Smithville had an airbag mishap.

“It went off just over a pothole, and our daughter was hurt from it,” Stewart said.

This incident sparked this concern for the Middle Tennessee woman.

“I wanted to know why the airbag would’ve gone off just over a pothole,” Stewart said.

“The question took us to Michigan, where they know all about car manufacturing,” Jackman said.

While the ride around a specially designed test track was bumpy, it was eye-opening.

“Using this data, we can make sure that we’ve got every single customer protected, every single drive cycle understood,” Head of Customer Experience for North America/Stellanits Mark Champine said.

WSMV got exclusive access inside a facility that makes it their job to ensure you’re safe behind the wheel. That’s coming up at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

