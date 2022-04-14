Heavy storms cause massive power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee electric company crews are working fast to respond to power outages throughout Middle Tennessee Wednesday as a strong storm moves through.

Here are the current outages according to local electric companies:

County # OUT % OUT Davidson 15,606 customers N/A Williamson 6,879 customers 7.21% Wilson 6,159 customers 9.16% Lawrence 5,067 customers 24.28% Rutherford 1,956 customers 1.41%% Smith 219 customers 57.78% Maury 59 customers 1.63% DeKalb 31 customers 2.44% Wayne 23 customers 67.65% Giles 12 customers 15.67% Lewis 6 customers 100% Hickman 4 Customers 12.5% Cannon 3 customers 0.04% UNKNOWN 2 customers N/A

