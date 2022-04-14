Heavy storms cause massive power outages
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee electric company crews are working fast to respond to power outages throughout Middle Tennessee Wednesday as a strong storm moves through.
Here are the current outages according to local electric companies:
|County
|# OUT
|% OUT
|Davidson
|15,606 customers
|N/A
|Williamson
|6,879 customers
|7.21%
|Wilson
|6,159 customers
|9.16%
|Lawrence
|5,067 customers
|24.28%
|Rutherford
|1,956 customers
|1.41%%
|Smith
|219 customers
|57.78%
|Maury
|59 customers
|1.63%
|DeKalb
|31 customers
|2.44%
|Wayne
|23 customers
|67.65%
|Giles
|12 customers
|15.67%
|Lewis
|6 customers
|100%
|Hickman
|4 Customers
|12.5%
|Cannon
|3 customers
|0.04%
|UNKNOWN
|2 customers
|N/A
