Heavy storms cause massive power outages


Check out this crazy storm moving through Middle Tennessee!
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee electric company crews are working fast to respond to power outages throughout Middle Tennessee Wednesday as a strong storm moves through.

Here are the current outages according to local electric companies:

County# OUT% OUT
Davidson15,606 customersN/A
Williamson6,879 customers7.21%
Wilson6,159 customers9.16%
Lawrence5,067 customers24.28%
Rutherford1,956 customers1.41%%
Smith219 customers57.78%
Maury59 customers1.63%
DeKalb31 customers2.44%
Wayne23 customers67.65%
Giles12 customers15.67%
Lewis6 customers100%
Hickman4 Customers12.5%
Cannon3 customers0.04%
UNKNOWN2 customersN/A

