First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers then afternoon sunshine

Still a few lingering rain showers very early this morning across the Mid-State, but that rain will not stick around for much longer.

Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as high pressure builds back into the area, making for a nice Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will drop back to near 70 today, but do not be surprised if there were spots that stay in the 60s. Tonight, will be chilly with lows back in the 40s.

It is shaping up to be a fantastic Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. A weak cold front will move in Friday night and bring a quick round of showers back into the Mid-State into early Saturday morning.

Saturday should be mainly dry with temperatures back near 70.

As we head into Easter Sunday, I can’t totally rule out a daytime shower, mainly south of I-40. Most of us will see a dry day with highs back in the 60s.

A few showers return on Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs back near 70.

More clouds on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70s.

