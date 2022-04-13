Titans announce plans for 2022 draft celebration at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Titans have announced their celebration for the 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event, named DraftFest 2022 and presented by Pinnacle, offers Titans fans of all ages the chance to celebrate this year’s draft. The celebration is family-friendly and will be free and open to the public. However, fans must claim a free ticket online for entrance.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the Titans Licker Room and T-Rac’s Den, a zip line, tire toss and more fun activities.

USA Football will be joining the Titans, allowing fans to test their skills in various drills, flag football, and enjoy inflatables for the kids. Those joining will also get the first opportunity to become members of the Titans’ Rac-Pack, a special fan club for children ages 5-11.

“Each year our fans eagerly await an opportunity to celebrate the NFL Draft and we pride ourselves on hosting free events so our entire community can join together and support the Titans,” said Titans Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kate Guerra in a statement. “DraftFest 2022 is the perfect way to engage fans of all ages for a unique experience in our very own Nissan Stadium. From live entertainment to meet-and-greets with T-Rac and friends, this event is sure to get the 2022 season excitement going.”

The Blue Crew drumline will be live in action, along with Titans Cheer and mascot T-Rac. Guests should expect surprise visits along with photo and autograph opportunities throughout the event.

The crew from 104.5 The Zone will be on-site throughout the day sharing predictions for the 2022 season. Attendees also will have a chance to experience a variety of live entertainment aspects throughout the day, as well as exclusive giveaways and a community auction benefiting the Titans Foundation. Titans Banking members can show their Titans Banking Card at the Pinnacle table on the concourse to receive concession vouchers.

Anyone who wants to attend must claim a free ticket by visiting //tennesseetitans.com/fans/draftfest.com. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A-D, with entry to the event at Gate 1 and Gate 9. Fans under 18 cannot participate in activities that require a signed waiver without a parent or guardian present.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28 - 30.

