THP partnership hopes to better-equip troopers for unique situations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today, Tennessee Highway Patrol is making a move to become sensory inclusive.

The agency is partnering with KultureCity, a non-profit that teaches and trains organizations, like THP, on how to provide for individuals with sensory needs or those with invisible disabilities.

THP is only the second state law enforcement agency to partner with KultureCity. They are also the first law enforcement agency in the state to have its troopers trained to be sensory-inclusive.

According to KultureCity, 1 in 6 individuals here in the U.S. have a sensory processing need. These are things like… PTSD, autism, dementia, or strokes.

KultureCity provides training that focuses on understanding, accepting, and showing empathy.

The hope is troopers who are trained will be able to better handle situations with those with sensory needs.

The announcement will happen today at noon at the Cordell Hull press conference room.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.