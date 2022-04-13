Tennessee Supreme Court vacates injunction for redistricting plan for State Senatorial Districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Supreme Court vacated an injunction that was preventing redistricting that per the democratic party heavily favored the GOP.

The injunction was initially granted by a three-judge panel on April 6, 2022. It prevented the redistricting plan that was enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly for state senatorial districts.

Tennessee state Senate Democrats objected to the redistricting and filed an injunction request to stop it, which was initially granted. On April 7, the GOP filed an application for the Court of Appeals to review the injunction. The Tennessee Supreme Court ultimately granted the party’s appeal Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Supreme Court, upon review, the Supreme Court determined that the panel was wrong in granting the injunction because it did not “adequately consider the harm the injunction will have on the election officials who are detrimentally impacted by the extension and also failed to adequately consider the public interest in ensuring orderly elections and avoiding voter confusion.”

