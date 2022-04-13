Riverdale students, faculty raise over 33K in fundraiser to fight childhood cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Students and faculty at Riverdale High School shaved their heads or chopped their hair to raise funds for St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Friday. Through their efforts, the students raised $33,600 for the academic school year.

This annual event is in memory of Leah Smallwood, who was diagnosed at 4-years-old with cancer. Two years after her diagnosis, Riverdale began its annual fundraiser in her honor with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Smallwood died in 2017. In the nine years they have supported the foundation, students raised $253,122 to fight childhood cancer.

SRO Anthony Bragg had his head shaved and SRO Dallen Miller took a pie in the face. Miller collected $747. This included generous donations from Woodsviking barbers Lane Corson and Josh Nunley.

SRO Dallen Miller studies his face after accepting a challenge to have a pie smeared in his face along with English teacher Kara Merriman, who is one of the dean of students at Riverdale. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

“That is a huge number,” English teacher Caron Peck said. “It’s a beautiful thing about St. Baldrick’s. On this day, you see 1,800 teens get together for the greater good.”

“Very cool. I am glad to be part of such a good cause,” Woodsviking barber Robert Lyman said about the experience.

St. Baldrick representatives told Peck that the Riverdale fundraiser is the second-largest event for the foundation and the second-highest fundraising event in the state. Riverdale is the only public high school in Tennessee to sponsor the event.

For more on the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.