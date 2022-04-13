Ravenwood High and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee surprises 6-year-old with a special celebration

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local high school celebrated a 6-year-old Wednesday diagnosed with cancer.

A 6-year-old who has battled cancer for several years had a special wish granted through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, and Ravenwood High School created the magical moment leading up to the big reveal.

“It is a powerful moment. It’s a magical moment. I know a lot of kids were crying,” said student Sydnee Floyd.

6-year-old Laney was diagnosed with cancer at 4-weeks-old.

Like true royalty, Ravenwood High welcomed her with a band performance. Soon after, dancers hit the floor, and later she was swept out of her seat to meet her favorite princesses.

“I got asked to be Elsa, and honestly, it made my heart super warm,” student Katie Costello said.

Her wish was a trip to Disney World, and during the grand celebration Wednesday morning, students revealed it would be coming true.

“Not only to honor my daughter, who has been battling cancer for the last 5-years of her life since she was four weeks old but also to take the time to honor my son and include him in this process…It has really touched my heart,” explained Peggy Hughes, Laney’s Mother.

As longtime supporters of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, Ravenwood High not only helped grant this wish but also raised more than $17,000.

“Next year will be an exciting year for Ravenwood and Make-A-Wish because Ravenwood will celebrate its 20th anniversary. We will cross the milestone of $150,000 and grant even more wishes just like Laney’s,” stated Beth Torres, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee.

