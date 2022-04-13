Police pursuit causes traffic issues on I-40 in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit that ended on the Wilson County line in Davidson County led to heavy traffic congestion in Hermitage.

Lebanon Police confirmed that several law enforcement agencies arrested the suspect involved in the shooting near a school in Lebanon Wednesday.

Mount Juliet officials said via Twitter several law enforcement agencies have shut down three lanes on I-40 WB near the 221 MM in Hermitage after chasing the suspect.

MJAlert: The pursuit is no longer active. I-40W near the 221MM has 3 of 4 lanes blocked for an extended period. Suspect in custody. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 13, 2022

Mount Juliet police have confirmed a suspect is in custody after a short foot pursuit. Officials are working to clear the scene at this time.

