Police pursuit causes traffic issues on I-40 in Hermitage


Police on I-40 following police pursuit.
Police on I-40 following police pursuit.(TDOT)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit that ended on the Wilson County line in Davidson County led to heavy traffic congestion in Hermitage.

Lebanon Police confirmed that several law enforcement agencies arrested the suspect involved in the shooting near a school in Lebanon Wednesday.

Mount Juliet officials said via Twitter several law enforcement agencies have shut down three lanes on I-40 WB near the 221 MM in Hermitage after chasing the suspect.

Mount Juliet police have confirmed a suspect is in custody after a short foot pursuit. Officials are working to clear the scene at this time.

