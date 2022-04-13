Advertisement

Nashville warehouse contains more than half million props


By Terry Bulger and Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are more than one-half million props inside a Nashville warehouse, and you will see them in film production or music videos.

However, no one has ever counted the number of visual props at Art Dog Props. Elaine Hensley and her partner Scott Moore showed News 4 around the warehouse on Wednesday.

“We have flags and anything flag-related, cowboy boots and saddles,” Hensley said.

Hensley said she’s made music video producers smile for 25 years. In a warehouse near Nashville’s airport, she’s got the stuff for 500,000 pieces of it for any scene.

“There is a wow factor when people come here, especially the Neon,” Hensley said.

It’s all for production and not for the public, all for rent and not for sale. So TV scenes that call for surfboards, dial Hawaii Five-0, or a dart room bullseye just come here. Video may have killed the radio, just not here. So inventory must move in and out.

“It has to earn its keep and go out, regularly be in demand, or it gets replaced,” Hensley said.

Hensley said she knows that feeling, knows it’s nice to be in demand. But you won’t see her name in the credits. Hensley said she’s OK with that. She has won an Emmy and loves being a piece of it.

To learn more about Art Dog Props, click here.

