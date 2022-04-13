Advertisement

Metro Police issue homicide and assault warrants for man wanted on I-40 carjacking


Metro Police said Michael Clay is wanted for aggravated robbery after a carjacking Friday on...
Metro Police said Michael Clay is wanted for aggravated robbery after a carjacking Friday on Interstate 40. He is also wanted for questioning about a murder in East Nashville earlier Friday.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police issued murder and aggravated assault warrants for a man wanted in a carjacking on I-40.

According to Metro Police, officers issued additional warrants charging Michael Clay with criminal homicide for the murder of Tywane Miller and aggravated assault for shooting the female passenger.

Miller was shot and killed outside a convenience store in East Nashville on Friday, April 1, prior to the carjacking. Police are still searching for Clay.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at 615-742-7463.

