Locals react to Biden’s gas plan

Gas prices are very slowly, but surely dropping in Middle Tennessee, seeing a nine-cent decrease from what we were paying a week ago. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made an announcement he says will make prices drop even more.

Biden announced that he is suspending a summer ban on the use of a specific type of fuel – identified as Unleaded 88 at the pump -- a move he believes will drive prices down.

Candice Bates of Kingston Springs isn’t filling up all the way at this Nashville gas station.

“Here I pulled up and said oh my goodness. So, I am only going to put 15 in right now to get me home, and then I will get gas in Kingston to fill up,” Bates said.

She says gas in Kingston Springs is around $3.89. At this gas station on White Bridge, it’s $3.99. 10 cents that bates say make a big difference for her family.

“It hurts a lot. A lot because then you must fill the car up. We have got all this stuff to do this week, so we are eating baloney sandwiches tonight,” Bates said.

10 cents is also the amount per gallon that president Joe Biden today said people will save thanks to his new plan to lower gas prices.

Biden announced the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow the widespread sale of E-15 a 15% ethanol blend that’s usually banned between June 1 and September 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

“I guess it definitely has its pros and cons,” Bates said.

E-15 is safe for use only in 2001 and newer passenger vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles. The fuel blend is available at 2,300 of the nation’s more than 100,000 gas stations. This is less than three 3%, with Biden acknowledging the waiver is a small step.

“I mean I think it is a step in the right direction, but I think it is too little too late at this point. His whole energy policy hasn’t been doing well for two years,” Blake Bauman of Nashville said.

Ethanol burns faster, requiring people to refuel more frequently. But the White House says there will still be substantial savings. something Bates is hoping for.

“For me, I would probably use it. That’s more money to put groceries in the house,” Bates said.

E-15 is identified as Unleaded 88 on the pump, and this gas station we are at on charlotte pike offers it. We found that out by doing a search on getbiofuel.com. It shows there are 17 stations in and around.

