Lebanon PD: 1 injured in shooting near schools


A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some schools in Lebanon went into lockdown after a nearby shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim.

As a precaution, officials placed the schools in the area on lockdown.

“From all indications, those who may be involved are no longer in the area and do not pose any immediate danger or threat,” Lebanon Police posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The administration at all those schools lifted their lockdowns around 2:45 p.m. Police said the suspect is no longer believed to be in the area and believed to be driving a a silver Nissan Altima or Chevy Malibu.

