Juvenile charged with making false report of school shooter at Clarksville middle school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile has been charged with making a false call of a school shooter at a Clarksville middle school.

The School Resource Officers at Rossview Middle School investigated an early morning false call to 911 of a shooter at the school. The call came into 911 about 7:10 a.m. At the time of the call, two SROs were on the Rossview campus conducting morning security checks. Neither SRO nor school staff heard or saw anything that would indicate a shooting incident was occurring. School administrators initiated a “lock down” protocol, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. On scene and responding officers conducted a security sweep of the school and found no evidence of a shooting incident.

School resource officers have filed a juvenile petition against the suspect, who is charged with filing a false report.

“We are constantly on alert and training to respond immediately to emergency calls at our schools,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said in a news release. “Our SROs arrive at schools prior to student arrival and stay past dismissal. I take threats against our schools seriously and we will take every step to hold persons making false claims of violence against our schools accountable.”

