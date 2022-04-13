Gallatin couple wants unused railroad track gone to lessen traffic

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -A couple in one Gallatin neighborhood said portions of a railroad track is troublesome for drivers in that area, and they’re calling on the owners of the track to do something about it.

News 4′s Tosin Fakile reached out to officials in Gallatin to find out who owns the railroad track at the intersection of Newton Lane and Steamplant Road. The city said the tracks belong to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Charlotte and Richard Cushing cross the railroad tracks at the very busy intersection of Newton Lane and Steamplant Road every other day. They said the railroad track isn’t used anymore and it needs to go.

“It is in very bad shape,” said Charlotte Cushing. “If you hit it too fast, you can probably bust it or bend up a wheel and it needs to be repaired,” she added.

The railroad tracks with cracks and holes are just a few miles from the TVA steam plant in Gallatin.

“They’re big holes there. it’s really getting bad to cross it in your car,” Charlotte said.

“I get down to just barely a creep and you’ll bounce. Just like the old potholes except it’s got railroad tracks to add to it,” said Richard Cushing.

The couple said going through the intersection is the shortest route out from their house. The condition of the tracks even led Charlotte Cushing to try to find the owners of the track

“I’ve tried. I contacted CSX three times. They don’t own the track. They can’t fix it. I contacted the Sumner County highway department, they don’t own the track, and they can’t fix it. And I’ve called numerous times to TVA, all you get is a recording. I have left several messages,” Charlotte said.

“I you drive down towards the steam plant, you’ll see because the tracks go pretty well close to the road all the way down and you’ll see sections where they’ve taken it [railroad tracks] out and finished that off where it’s placed so they have to go across,” said Richard.

The Cushings said they cross the TVA tracks when they go into town and luckily they haven’t damaged a tire wheel but they don’t want to see it happen to anyone. So, they want action

“I’d be happy to just get the tracks out and pave it so it’s smooth up there because I think I told you earlier I’m concerned over somebody going through there that doesn’t know the area. If they hit that going at a faster speed than most people, I think it could cause a serious accident there,” said Charlotte.

“The fact that they changed the angle of the road a little it wouldn’t hurt,” Richard added.

News 4 reached out to the TVA and is waiting to hear back if anything can be done about the railroad tracks.

