FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Damaging wind and severe storms expected this evening

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY. ANY ADDITIONAL MORNING RAINFALL COULD CAUSE MINOR FLOODING, AFTERNOON WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 40-50 MPH, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS EVENING.

We are tracking more showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for the early part of our day, today, so be sure to have the umbrella ready as you head out the door this morning.

That first wave of rain should taper off by the start off our afternoon and we can expect a nice mid-day lull in the precipitation. It will be a warm and humid afternoon with highs pushing near 80 and we will even get to see the clouds give way to some sunshine.

The wind will pick up following our morning showers with gusts between 40-50 mph possible at times. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the mid-state for our afternoon.

We are then tracking a strong cold front for the end of our day that is set to bring strong-severe thunderstorms this evening. Hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are all on the table for the late afternoon and into early tonight.

Here are some rough times for these potentially severe storms:

West Middle Tennessee: 5-9pm

I-65 Corridor, including Nashville: 8-11pm

Cumberland Plateau: 10pm-2am

Thursday will be slightly cooler day with highs near 70 as we break morning clouds for some good afternoon sunshine.

Friday is looking beautiful with highs in the mid 70s under plenty of sunshine.

As we head into the weekend a stray shower cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday, but nothing to wash out any outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will be near 70 and we will drop into the 60s on Sunday.

More widespread showers return for the first half of our Monday, but we will dry out in the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday we mix clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.

