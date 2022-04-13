Early voting for May primary begins today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early voting begins today for the Davidson County May 3rd primary election.

The Howard Building is the only place you can start voting today and through this week. The other ten voting locations open next Wednesday.

So, from today until April 28, you can vote early.

The polls will open at 8am each day but with different closing times.

Monday and Friday: 8:00am – 5:30pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Wednesday and Saturday: 8:00am – 4:30pm

There will be no voting on Sundays.

This is the first time since 2020 that many Davidson County voters will head back to the polls, with the exception of the Berry Hill election in March.

Like any primary, voters will be asked what ballot they prefer, either a republican or democratic ballot.

New this year, however, will be partisan school board races, which is the first time we have had a partisan school board.

“So, the school board areas changed a little bit because of redistricting so school board area 2, 4, 6, or 8, those are on the primary ballot,” explained Jeff Roberts, an elections administrator for Davidson County. “And you would need to be, kind of, cognizant of what school board race you would be voting in.”

The primary election day is Tuesday, May 3.

You should have received a sample ballot in the mail but can find that, and the early voting locations with a list of times, here.

