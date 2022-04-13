Advertisement

Disagreement leaves one man shot dead at Cedar Creek Marina Wednesday


gun generic
gun generic(Pexels)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A shooting at the Cedar Creek Marina left one man dead and another injured, according to authorities.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said at 5 a.m. Wednesday, a person called 911 from the Marina and said he had been shot. The man on the phone added that there was another individual who had been shot in a camper at the Marina.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male inside the camper. Authorities quickly transported the man who called 911 to Vanderbilt Hospital, who was soon treated and released.

Wilson County Sheriff officials said they are working with the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges should be filed.

Officials said the incident stemmed from some disagreement between the two men. Police have yet to identify the victim or photos of the incident.

