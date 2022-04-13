Clarksville Fire: Man refuses to leave burning apartment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire said an unidentified man “refused” to leave an apartment that was on fire on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex under construction located at 615 Tiny Town Rd. around 7:30 p.m.

An unidentified man was inside the home, refusing to come out even after police and fire officials tried to talk to him. The fire was eventually knocked down.

Once crews finally got him out, officials said he was taken to Tennova Hospital to get treatment for his injuries.

There is no word yet on what started this fire.

7:36 pm 4/12/22: Battalion 2 Units from Stations 7, 6, & 10 responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex under... Posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

